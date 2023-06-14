Algert Global LLC Acquires 2,401 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,585,000 after buying an additional 1,458,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,413,000 after buying an additional 307,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,634,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,771,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

