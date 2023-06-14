Albar Capital Ltd Invests $4.13 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. ASML makes up 1.5% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in ASML by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $737.27 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

