Albar Capital Ltd Invests $2.21 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

