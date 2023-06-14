Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alarm.com stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,591 shares of company stock worth $972,395. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

