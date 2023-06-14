Akaris Global Partners LP Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,553,000. D.R. Horton makes up 4.3% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $117.39.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.
D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.
