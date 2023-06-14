Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.76.
Air France-KLM Price Performance
OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.45.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA engages in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its services include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.
