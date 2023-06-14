AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6482 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCN traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. 51,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,149. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.