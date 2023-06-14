AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:AGNCM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 21,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $22.84.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

