AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:AGNCL)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

