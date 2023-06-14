AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:AFP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:AFPGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.93.

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It offers products for use in the areas of allergy, cold and flu, digestive health, eye care, first aid, nail care, oral care, pain management, skin care, and supplements, as well as other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.