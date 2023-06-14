Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.32. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 216,401 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.