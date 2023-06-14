Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.32. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 216,401 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Stories

