Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 9,064 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,642,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

