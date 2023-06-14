Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 7,736 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. ESCO Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.33% of ESCO Technologies worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $101.52.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.