Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 52,407 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,407 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Omnicell by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.12, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.