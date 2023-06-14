Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 1,295 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 1.2% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Watsco worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $363.18 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $364.15. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.05 and a 200-day moving average of $301.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

