Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of BlackLine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackLine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in BlackLine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,767. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Citigroup raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

