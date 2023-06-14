Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,574 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Varonis Systems worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 56,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

