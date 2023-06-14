Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $10.07 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 52,536 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for 2.0% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.07% of LKQ worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

