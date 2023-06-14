Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright comprises approximately 2.7% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.26.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CW shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

