Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,021 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,339 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

HQY stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

