Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.34.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after buying an additional 164,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,644,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

