Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.34.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after buying an additional 164,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,644,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
