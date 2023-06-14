Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109,326 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.2% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Adobe worth $709,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.83.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $478.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.83 and a 200-day moving average of $362.10. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $491.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

