Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $478.99 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $491.51. The company has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.10.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.83.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.