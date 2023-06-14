Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $478.99 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $491.51. The company has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.10.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.83.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

