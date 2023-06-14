Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) versus Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Critical Analysis

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 57.18%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $134.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

90.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Krystal Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $185.31 million 6.84 -$200.19 million ($1.37) -6.41 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$139.98 million ($5.28) -24.68

Krystal Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptive Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -105.87% -41.21% -23.38% Krystal Biotech N/A -25.63% -23.86%

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Krystal Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization. Krystal was founded by Krish Krishnan & Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

