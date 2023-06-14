Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 17500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Actual Experience Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard Steele purchased 97,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £975.80 ($1,220.97). In related news, insider Steve Bennetts bought 210,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,100.05 ($2,627.69). Also, insider Richard Steele bought 97,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £975.80 ($1,220.97). Insiders purchased a total of 659,248 shares of company stock worth $659,248 in the last 90 days. 10.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

