ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $11.31. ACM Research shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 89,172 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,250. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in ACM Research by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Stories

