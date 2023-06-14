Achain Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Achain has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $148,234.19 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002364 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002862 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

