Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $126,742.41 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002393 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002940 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

