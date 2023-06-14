Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Rajeev Singh Sells 7,622 Shares

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accolade alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,512 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $17,206.56.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,456 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $17,209.92.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rajeev Singh sold 1,578 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $17,200.20.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 230 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $2,408.10.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Rajeev Singh sold 220 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $3,207.60.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD remained flat at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth $21,660,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,036,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.