Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,800 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the May 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,695,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 245,849 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,197,922 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 281,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,974,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 175,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,458,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 466,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAX stock remained flat at $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 435,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,302. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

