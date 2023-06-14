ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.75 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $495.53 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00019176 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015661 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,996.27 or 1.00044108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001671 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $67.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

