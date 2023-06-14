AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Fred Alger Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,489 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AbbVie worth $270,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

