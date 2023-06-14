78,580 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 5.1% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,468,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $822,592,000 after acquiring an additional 265,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

