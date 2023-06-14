7,548 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Purchased by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 58,336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $154.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

