601 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after buying an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,904,000 after buying an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $473.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,162. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.94 and a 200-day moving average of $466.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

