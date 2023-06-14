5,878 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98,725 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.29. 1,183,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.