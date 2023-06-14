5,684 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $217.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

