5,425 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 297,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

