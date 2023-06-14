4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 5.2%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 128,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 480,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 4,976.80%. On average, analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $78,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $36,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $36,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,747 shares of company stock worth $294,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

