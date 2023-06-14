49,110 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.13. 36,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

