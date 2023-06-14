4,188 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.10. 1,307,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

