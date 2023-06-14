4,019 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

