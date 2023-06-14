3i Infrastructure plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.58 (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
3i Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of 3IN opened at GBX 321 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 319.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 322.55. 3i Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 352 ($4.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.55 and a beta of 0.46.
3i Infrastructure Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.