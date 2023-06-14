3i Infrastructure plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.58 (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

3i Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of 3IN opened at GBX 321 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 319.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 322.55. 3i Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 352 ($4.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.55 and a beta of 0.46.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

