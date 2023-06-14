375,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Acquired by Armor Advisors L.L.C.

Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises about 1.1% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 935,558 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 721,997 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 500,527 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,990,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.