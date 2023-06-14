24,594 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up 1.6% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $121,878.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,876.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $121,878.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,876.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 582 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $325,902 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGM opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

