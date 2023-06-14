1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Thomas J. Etergino Sells 30,374 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $117,851.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,918.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 192,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,585. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 15.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

