1,633,427 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,633,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,111,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after buying an additional 2,212,177 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,885,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,713,000 after buying an additional 1,993,311 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. 6,545,685 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

