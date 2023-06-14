13,891 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,465,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 213,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

