11,843 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Bought by General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. bought a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Pulmonx comprises 0.0% of General Electric Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Pulmonx Trading Up 1.5 %

LUNG stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $48,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,537.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $48,510.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,537.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,660.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,376 shares of company stock valued at $199,519 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

