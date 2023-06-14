115,558 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,734,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 495,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,451,000 after buying an additional 166,941 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.65. The company had a trading volume of 528,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,476. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.91. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

